Shizzle and True King Entertainment presents Trap Room 7 at Liquid Sky Bar with city view and Halloween pool party. Join the spooky rooftop featuring DJ Jake Ryan, Nolza Family, DJ Baby J, Lminasty, K Hector, MastaL, DNP and Jaunty Maniacs.

Dress code: Halloween Vibes

Surcharge:

⇝ VND200,000 ($8.9) (Early Bird/+1 FREE DRINK)

⇝ VND300,000 ($13.4) (At Door/+1 FREE DRINK)

NOTE: LIMITED TO ONLY 150 EARLY BIRD TICKETS!

For more information, visit their event page.