TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Empathy Museum: Seeds of Empathy
10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, August 13
Lotte Cinema, 5&6th Floor Keangnam Landmark Tower, Pham Hung, Hanoi
August 1 to August 15
Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Nguyen Van Huyen, Hanoi
Fansland - The Phantom of The Opera Tribute #3
8 p.m., Friday, August 11
VUI Studio, 3c Tong Duy Tan, Hanoi
Exhibition: Burrow void/Fill a whole
August 11 to August 25
Nhà Sàn Collective, 15th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi
Plot Twists Movie Night: Primal Fear
7:30 p.m., Friday, August 11
The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD), 51 Tran Hung Dao, Hanoi
Jazz Night: Free Beer with the Hanoing Jazz Band
7:30 p.m., Friday, August 11
Sidewalk Hanoi, 199 D Nghi Tam, Hanoi
Screening: Music Documentaries
August 10 to August 24
The Creative Artillery, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Hanoi
Soul Dance Workshop: Maitinhvi
7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 13
Joker Rock Crew, 16/12 Hoang Viet Street, Tan Binh District, HCMC
6 p.m., Friday, August 11
Vin Gallery, 6 Le Van Mien, Thao Dien, HCMC
6 p.m., Saturday, August 12
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, HCMC
Shaken Or Stirred - Hong Kong Mixologist Timothy Ching
5:30 p.m., August 10 to August 12
Chill Skybar, 76A Le Lai, District 1, HCMC