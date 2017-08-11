VnExpress International
What’s On

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

August 11, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Time to unwind your imagination with exhibitions, artist talks and an interactive museum. 

     Empathy Museum: Seeds of Empathy

     10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, August 13

     Lotte Cinema, 5&6th Floor Keangnam Landmark Tower, Pham Hung, Hanoi
    Exhibition: Precious Heritage

    August 1 to August 15

    Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Nguyen Van Huyen, Hanoi
   Fansland - The Phantom of The Opera Tribute #3

   8 p.m., Friday, August 11

   VUI Studio, 3c Tong Duy Tan, Hanoi
   Exhibition: Burrow void/Fill a whole

   August 11 to August 25

   Nhà Sàn Collective, 15th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi
   Plot Twists Movie Night: Primal Fear

   7:30 p.m., Friday, August 11

   The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD), 51 Tran    Hung Dao, Hanoi
   Jazz Night: Free Beer with the Hanoing Jazz Band

   7:30 p.m., Friday, August 11

   Sidewalk Hanoi, 199 D Nghi Tam, Hanoi
   Screening: Music Documentaries

   August 10 to August 24

   The Creative Artillery, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Hanoi

    Soul Dance Workshop: Maitinhvi

   7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 13

   Joker Rock Crew, 16/12 Hoang Viet Street, Tan Binh District, HCMC
   Exhibition: Yatender '2-1'

   6 p.m., Friday, August 11

   Vin Gallery, 6 Le Van Mien, Thao Dien, HCMC
   Creative Session 3: Linh Phan

   6 p.m., Saturday, August 12

   The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, HCMC
  Shaken Or Stirred - Hong Kong Mixologist Timothy Ching

  5:30 p.m., August 10 to August 12

  Chill Skybar, 76A Le Lai, District 1, HCMC
