From Chill Skybar

It's our pleasure announce the head mixologist from famous art-centric bar Le Comptoir de Bibo in Hong Kong will be appearing at Chill Skybar next weekend. Timothy Ching, who won first place at the Beefeater MIXLDN Bartender Competition 2016, promises to bring all his best cocktails to Chill's cocktail lovers from this Thursday 10 to Saturday 12.



Price: from VND300.000 ($13) per drink



For bookings, call 093 882 2838