Soul Dance Workshop: Maitinhvi

Hanoian dancer Mai Tinh Vi is bringing her slow, soulful, funky routines to Ho Chi Minh City this weekend. She started dancing in 2003 with the BigToe crew, now one of the biggest in Vietnam. In 2005, Mai founded BigToe's girl team the CunCun Crew.

Mai's dance style is a mix of hiphop, house, waacking and soul dance, with soul dance as her main material for some of her most well-known performances. Join Mai for a cozy, relaxing session if you're both in the mood for chilling and moving this Sunday.

For reservations, contact the event organizer.