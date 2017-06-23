#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert ||

Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam, Dong Da District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Saturday, June 24

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Korea.

The concert will feature award-winning professors and musicians from bothe South Korean and Vietnamese art schools.

Enjoy the works of W. Mozart, F. Chopin, F. Liszt, S. Rachmaninoff and C. Saint-Saens, as well as the debut performance of “Suite for Four Pianos” written by Dang Huu Phuc exclusively for the concert. After two nights in Hanoi, the artists will perform in Seoul on September 2.

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.6) - VND200,000 - VND250,000 - VND300,000

Contact: Prof. Phuong 090 426 3437

|| Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, June 24

A show to welcome back an artist who's touched many souls with her voice and her warm heart: Madelé Vermaak.

NORRA MARRIS: South African singer-songwriter with the new-found joy of sharing her music. Her creative journey has come via New York, Cape Town and now Hanoi where she's loving it.

MADELE VERMAAK: Returning to Hanoi after six months, she's bringing all the sweet tunes back with her including amazing covers and originals. We'll just have to wait a little more for the return of Monohearts.

KAMIKAZE: Kamikaze are an exciting Funky/Disco/Soul band who have been turning up the heat in the Hanoiain music scene! Bringing a whole new groove to the city. Proper groove!



Entry: VND50,000 ($2.2)

|| Fête de la Musique ||

Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jun 24

Enjoy France's biggest street music party in Hanoi.

From the organizer:

The afternoon will start with three talented independent groups from Hanoi – “HUB”, “Xanh 8+1” and “B52” – who will perform original pop-rock compositions in Vietnamese. Then, "Puzzle", a well-known Franco-Vietnamese band from Hanoi, will perform songs from their French-language repertoire.

The party will continue to the rhythms of the Caribbean with a performance by the Haitian group “L’impossible”. “DJ Quan” will create a grand finale with electronic music to close the night!

Free entry

|| Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

9 p.m., Friday, June 23

This month sees the fourth collaboration between the Goethe Institut in Saigon and Heart Beat. In what the organizers describe as "a match made in techno heaven," this innings sees the duo team up with veteran German DJ Alex Bau, who is well-known for his releases on recording label Cocoon. The team say to expect a typically "challenging" and hybrid live performance from Bau.

About Alex Bau:

Alex's fascination for records started in the mid 80s as a collector and it`s still the music that counts. This is the message he tries to spread through his constant touring and gigs around the globe. The music is filtered by the DJ, performed in different ways and sometimes manipulated. But it`s the music itself which hits the crowds at clubs and festivals, and their reaction reflects the intensity of this particular experience.

Entry: VND150,000 ($6.6) | Free before 11 p.m.

|| Chom Hom Music Festival ||

Mix & Paint Bar Live, 93 Xa Lo Ha Noi, District 2, HCMC

4 p.m., Saturday, June 24

Chom Hom is a multi-genre mini-festival, encompassing indie, rap, rock, hardcore and dance music. The organizers promise a truly inclusive experience in which musical genres will meet and blend with no distance or distinction.

The event brings local musicians together with a diverse crowd for a wild party. This month's line up includes indie from CA HOI HOANG, rap from DATMANIAC, hardcore from RAXZORLEAF, post rock from TIMEKEEPER and a DJ set from TEDDY CHILLA, plus many more.

Tickets:

Early bird: VND139,000 ($6.1)

Pre-sale: VND159,000 VND ($7)

On the door: VND199,000 VND ($8.8)

For more info on ticket purchases, visit here.

|| Outcast Boho Market ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

11 a.m., Sunday, June 25

Browse an eclectic range of craft goods made by the person selling them. Embrace your inner hippie while you choose between fabrics, accessories, jewelry and a range of cool trinkets made by the talented people of Saigon. Pick up a gift for your loved one or discover that perfect item for a rainy day.

Entry: VND20,000 ($0.88) (includes one bottle of water or Red Saigon)

If you would like to participate as a vendor, please check this link for details.

For further info about the event, click here.