TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen ||

Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien St. , Hoan Kiem District

6 p.m., Friday, April 21

Delve into a world of black and white and installations.

French-Vietnamese artist Florian Nguyen (born in 1988) moved to HCMC in 2016 where he developed a visual art project consisting mainly of works drawn in black and white and installations.

His drawings are characterized by a great precision of the line, from drawings on paper to the monumental fresco. He is currently working around the memory and processes of restoring memories. The exhibition presented in 2016 by the l’Institut français de Ho Chi Minh Ville addressed the issue of the transmission of family memory.

Free entry

|| Contemporary dance: 'Beyond Absence' by Sébastien Ly ||

Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien St., Hoan Kiem District

7 p.m., Saturday, April 22

After training at the Center National de Danse Contemporaine in Angers, Sébastien Ly became a dancer at the National Choreographic Center of Nantes. He founded the company Kerman in 2005, where he developed some work in situ, some of which were developed in museums and performed collaboratively with visual arts.

The audience will be invited to interact with five dancers on stage. It is sure to be a once-in-a-life-time experience.

“Beyond Absence” is the cream of the exhibition “Gestures of Memories” by artist Florian Nguyen, which will be presented at L’Espace in April.

Free entry

|| Music festival: Reggae and African music ||

Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 199D Nghi Tam, Tay Ho District

8 p.m., Saturday, April 22

Come out and enjoy great African and Reggae music with a DJ spinning Afro Beat and live performances by Da Revolution and Jagabams.

Reggae is a style of popular music that originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s and quickly emerged as the country’s dominant music. By the 1970s it had become an international style that was particularly popular in Britain, the United States and Africa.

It was widely perceived as a voice of the oppressed.

Entry: VND100,000 ($4.4)

|| Movie Night: 'The Dressmaker' ||

JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, 8 Do Duc Duc Street, South Tu Liem District

8 p.m., Saturday, April 22

Tickets:

- Movie ticket: VND250,000++ ($11)/adult | (includes one popcorn and one drink)

|| Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017 ||

Belgo, 159 Nguyen Van Thu St., District 1

6 p.m., Friday, April 21

Belgium is not only famous for chocolate, fries, diamonds and the home of international organizations, it has been recognized as the country with the best beers in the world for thousands of years.

In 2017, BeluxCham has the pleasure to celebrate the 3rd edition of Belgian Beer Festival with traditional Belgian fries, waffles, hamburgers, beef stew and Belgian white sausages served with live music.

Dates and Times:

Friday, April 21, 2017 | From 6 p.m. to 11p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 | From 4 p.m. to 11p.m.

Entry: VND400,000 ($17.6) (including two beers) - Tickets available at ticketbox

For more info, click here.

|| Outdoor market: Outcast Boho Market ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2

2 p.m., Saturday, April 22

Connect with your inner hippie while winding between the local stalls full of gorgeous items for you to treat yourself or your friends and family to.

It's the perfect place to pick up a gift for that (nearly) forgotten birthday. There's something for every occasion at Outcasts Boho Market.

Entry: VND20,000 ($0.87) (one bottle of water or beer included).

Shopping place: Saigon Flea Market ||

Boomarang Bistro Saigon, 107 Ton Dat Tien St., District 7

11 a.m., Sunday, April 23

Browse to your heart's content: Home & Living - Clothes - Acessories - Vintage Items - Food & Wine

The Saigon Flea Market is back, featuring more than 50 stalls with bric-a-brac, trash and treasures, and everything's on sale. You'll find one-of-a-kind clothes, home décor, vintage items, handmade accessories, food and beverages, and live music.

Free Entry

For more info, click here.