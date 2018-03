This Sunday, techno as a starter, progressive psytrance as main course and psytrance as dessert will be served at Hanoi Creative City's Rec Room by international musical wizards.

Check out the artist list:



Gyrobot from Africa

Blip Blop from the UK

Geometrix from Japan

Lucifa from Vietnam

Psypedro from Africa

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2)