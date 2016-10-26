Short-film screenings: Berlinale Spotlight 2016

As part of the Hanoi International Film Festival, the Goethe-Institut will introduce the best films of Berlinale Shorts 2016, the short film program of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The short films will be presented by Maike Mia Höhne, curator of the Berlinale Shorts. Among the 11 films from 13 countries is “Another City” by Pham Ngoc Lan, who gained filmmaking skills in DocLab at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

The selection is diverse, ranging from documentaries, experimental films to animations. All in original languages with Vietnamese and English subtitles

Free entrance.

BERLINALE SPOTLIGHT – PROGRAM I

3:15 p.m., November 1, 2016

CGV Vincom Nguyen Chi Thanh, 56 Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Hanoi

1 p.m., November 3, 2016

Ngoc Khanh Cinema, 523 Kim Ma Street, Hanoi

A MAN RETURNED

Great Britain/Denmark/Netherlands 2015, 30‘, director: Mahdi Fleifel

After three years in Athens, Reda returns to the biggest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. Now, he finally wants to get married. With drugs. With war. With confidence.

ANOTHER CITY

Vietnam 2016, 25‘, director: Pham Ngoc Lan

The protagonists are looking for like-minded people and a community. A well-known Asian pop song connects the protagonists regardless time and space.

FREUD UND FRIENDS

Portugal/Switzerland 2015, 23‘, director: Gabriel Abrantes

In the dream laboratory of the Champalimaud Centre of the Unknown the dreams of Abrantes turn real. A baroque journey into the world of It and the movie starts.

HOPPTORNET

Sweden 2016, 17‘, directors: Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

The experimental arrangement of the movie is similar to that of a physical experiment. Swimming pool. Inside. Day. 10 meter tower. What takes more courage – to jump or to crawl back down backwards?

IN THE SOLDIER‘S HEAD

USA/France 2015, 4’, director: Christine Rebet

Immediately from the core of imagination, invisible thoughts transform into concrete experiences on the canvas. Synapses of a hyperactive psyche – converted on paper.

MOMS ON FIRE

Sweden 2016, 12‘, director: Joanna Rytel

Two women are sitting on a couch and are scratching their pregnant tummies. Four days are left until delivery. The situation can neither be blandished nor endured.

Photo by Pham Ngoc Lan

BERLINALE SPOTLIGHT – PROGRAMM II

3 p.m., November 3, 2016

CGV Vincom Nguyen Chi Thanh

54A Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Hanoi

1 p.m., November 4, 2016

Ngoc Khanh Cinema

523 Kim Ma Street, Hanoi



BALADA DE UN BATRÁQUIO

Portugal 2016, 11’, director: Leonor Teles

Using a fairytale about the relationships in the animal world the director connects the sad destiny of frogs and Roma people.



JIN ZHI XIA MAO

Taiwan 2015, 16’, director: Chiang Wei Liang

A young couple and their newborn are trying to get through their daily life in Taiwan with almost no financial means.



LOVE

France/Hungary 2016, 14’, director: Réka Bucsi

In a surreal universe, the director illustrates the various forms of love in three phases. In the end, everything shatters within itself.



PERSONNE

Germany 2016, 15’, director: Christoph Girardet

Fragmentary images show the protagonists in younger and older years. The gaps in between have to be filled by the audience.



RELUCTANTLY QUEER

Ghana/USA 2016, 8’, director: Akosua Adoma Owusu

A young man from Ghana is writing a letter to his mother. He is looking and asking for reconciliation, is hoping for acceptance, even though he loves another man.