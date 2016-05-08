VnExpress International
What’s On

Screening: My Own Private Idaho

May 8, 2016 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Tue 10 May 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Doclab | Goethe-Institut

Exhilarating, audacious and heartbreaking, Gus Van Sant's dreamtime riff on Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts I and II features River Phoenix as Mike Waters, a sensitive narcoleptic who dreams of the mother who abandoned him, and Keanu Reeves as Scott Favor, the wayward son of the mayor of Portland and object of Mike's desire.

In English with Vietnamese subtitles

Duration: 104 minutes, followed by discussion

The event will be happening at 6.30p.m., Tuesday, May 10th, 2016.

Halle room, Goethe-Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

*From July 2015, free entrance to Doclab's screenings at the Halle room will be limited to registered membership cardholders only. A symbolic admission fee of VND20,000 will be applied to non-members, or you can register at the event door.

