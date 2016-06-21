Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Director: Mathias Malzieu, Stephane Berla

Voice: Rossy de Palma, Olivia Ruiz, Arthur H, Jean Rochefort

Edinburgh in 1874, Jack was born on the coldest day and his heart was frozen. Doctor Madeleine saves him by changing the impaired heart to a mechanical clock. He survives the miraculous implantation but is forced to comply with three conditions: he must not touch the clock’s hands, he has to control his anger and he is never allowed to fall in love. But then he meets Acacia – a little singer who makes his clock hands rotate faster.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000

Student price/member price: VND40,000

Tickets are available at IDECAF.