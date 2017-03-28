Screening, discussion: The Lizzie Velasquez Story - A Brave Heart

Celebrate the last days of Women’s History Month with the inspirational, empowering story of Lizzie Velasquez, who was born with Marfan syndrome. Velasquez's conditions of being unable to accumulate fat resulted in relentless bullying during her childhood, and ultimately inspired her to take up motivational speaking.

Join the film screening “A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story” (2015, director Sara Hirsh Bordo), followed by a vivid discussion to know more about the inspiring Velasquez.

Popcorn and coke will be provided.

Speakers: Molly Stephenson, U.S. Embassy Hanoi’s Counselor for Public Affairs

Language: English

Free entrance (A photo ID card / student card / driving license is required for entry.)

Register here.