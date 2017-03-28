VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening, discussion: The Lizzie Velasquez Story - A Brave Heart

March 28, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:30 pm, Thu 30 Mar 2017
Rose Garden Tower, 1st Floor 170 Ngoc Khanh Street, Hanoi

Lizzie Velasquez’s life and her triumphant journey to the other side of bullying.

Celebrate the last days of Women’s History Month with the inspirational, empowering story of Lizzie Velasquez, who was born with Marfan syndrome. Velasquez's conditions of being unable to accumulate fat resulted in relentless bullying during her childhood, and ultimately inspired her to take up motivational speaking. 

Join the film screening “A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story” (2015, director Sara Hirsh Bordo), followed by a vivid discussion to know more about the inspiring Velasquez.

Popcorn and coke will be provided.

Speakers: Molly Stephenson, U.S. Embassy Hanoi’s Counselor for Public Affairs

Language: English

Free entrance (A photo ID card / student card / driving license is required for entry.)

Register here.

Tags: Lizzie Velasquez discussion screening hanoi
 
Read more
Summer Music Festival: Equation

Summer Music Festival: Equation

Weekend workshop: Ceramic Fishes

Weekend workshop: Ceramic Fishes

Music, Art show: 88WAVs ONHELL & Demonslayer

Music, Art show: 88WAVs ONHELL & Demonslayer

Trance music: Night of Trance - Sinfinity 3

Trance music: Night of Trance - Sinfinity 3

Romi & Noches

Romi & Noches

Traditional Pottery Making in Hanoi

Traditional Pottery Making in Hanoi

Get Wet // Songkran Water Festival

Get Wet // Songkran Water Festival

Art exhibition // Concrete Harvest // Chuck Mayfield

Art exhibition // Concrete Harvest // Chuck Mayfield

 
go to top