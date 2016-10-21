Screening: A false awakening

The premiere of short film "A false awakening" by Director Nguyen Trung Kien will kick off the Week of Sound event. After the screening, a talk with Director Nguyen Trung Kien will also be held, where the film crew will share details of their achievement during the filming.

"A false awakening" tells the story of a young man living with his paralyzed father. The man suddenly sustains strange dreams of a girl. That "dream" girl gradually grows "real" and has the man fall in love with her.

Nguyen Trung Kien was born in 1992 and started making films independently since 2010. He graduated from Hanoi Academy of Theater and Cinema, majoring in cinematography.

Free entrance