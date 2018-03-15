Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century. The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

When you join Saint Patrick’s Day, you have to wear a green T-shirt or green dress because green attire is the main part of celebrations that generally involve public parades. If you read Harry Potter, you will know that green jersey and shorts with green socks is the traditional kit of Irish national quiditch team.

Saint Patrick’s Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, a part of Canada and the British overseas territory of Montserrat. Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the "must see” events for many people all over the world. On this day, Irish drink beer and eat delicious food like salads, beef steak, sausages, fish and chips, etc.

Once you attend Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, you will never forget it. A carnival parade fills the streets with green color and music, leading performers to the Custom House Square where visitors enjoy an annual concert featuring local music and great dancers.

People give each other best wishes, they laugh, sing and take pictures together.

Saint Patrick’s Day in Vietnam

If you are not an Irish and not in Ireland, you can still join this day as someone who simply wants to be an honorary Irish person for a day.

You can celebrate this wonderful day in Dublin Gate Pub in Ho Chi Minh City or Hoi An.

The Dublin Gate Pub has all the classic favorites that you want to experience. You can try traditional Irish food like stew, beef and Guinness pie, bangers and mash or fish and chips.

If you come to Dublin Gate Pub this Saturday, don’t forget to wear a green T-shirt, our photographer will help you and your friends have unforgettable moments.

