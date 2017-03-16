VnExpress International
March 16, 2017 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sat 18 Mar 2017
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

The Great Saigon Craft Beer Festival is back!

saigon-craft-beer-fest-weekend

Outcast and local brewers will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from ELEVEN of your favorite local breweries. Each brewer will be tapping several selections of their finest brews.

Food: Pizzas/Burgers/Chilli Con Carne/Hotdogs and more.

Music: Rocking out with Niko Palm and friends.

When the day is done and the festival finished, make your way over to Rogue (Floor 2, 13 Pasteur, District 1) for the afterparty. Let's party the night away in style with 16 craft beers on tap and some of the city's most progressive late-night vibes.

Time: From 2 - 11p.m on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry fee: VND60,000 ($2.63) and receive two free test-beer (195ml) vouchers, one for use at the beer fest and the other at the Rogue Saigon after party.

Rogue After-Party Entry fee: Free

