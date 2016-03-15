VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Quartet Sabino Orsini tours Vietnam

By Pham Van   March 15, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 23 Mar 2016
IDECAF 28 Le Thanh Ton, District 1

IDECAF

quartet-sabino-orsini-tours-vietnam
 

From March 17 to 23, the Quartet Sabino Orsini will tour Vietnam, stopping in Hanoi, Ha Nam, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sabino is a French-speaking Belgians musician and singer. In this concert tour, his quartet will perform pop-rock songs from the new album due to be released in summer 2016. 

The quartet includes:

– Sabino Orsini: Vocals and guitar
– Chris Cerri: Guitar
– Benoit Poncin: Bass
– Angelo Crisci: Drums

Ha Nam: Free admission

Thursday March 17, 2016, 8 pm

Cultural Center of Ha Nam Province
Tran Phu, Phu Ly, Ha Nam

Hanoi: Tickets are limitedly distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Friday March 18, 2016, 8 p.m

Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Da Nang: Free admission

Sunday March 20, 2016, 8 p.m

Pham Van Dong park

Ho Chi Minh City: Free tickets are distributed at IDECAF since 16 Mar 2016 (Tel: 08. 3829.54.51)

Wednesday March 23, 2016, 8 p.m
IDECAF 28 Le Thanh Ton, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Tags: IDECAF Sabino Orsini
 
Read more
Film: Le Jour des Corneilles

Film: Le Jour des Corneilles

Wildlife 2.0: Gudrun Gut

Wildlife 2.0: Gudrun Gut

Noga

Noga

TIMBUKTU

TIMBUKTU

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

Exhibition “Leisure and View” by Nguyen Dinh Dung

Exhibition “Leisure and View” by Nguyen Dinh Dung

Fatih Akin film series at Goethe Institute

Fatih Akin film series at Goethe Institute

 
go to top