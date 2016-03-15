quartet-sabino-orsini-tours-vietnam

From March 17 to 23, the Quartet Sabino Orsini will tour Vietnam, stopping in Hanoi, Ha Nam, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sabino is a French-speaking Belgians musician and singer. In this concert tour, his quartet will perform pop-rock songs from the new album due to be released in summer 2016.

The quartet includes:

– Sabino Orsini: Vocals and guitar

– Chris Cerri: Guitar

– Benoit Poncin: Bass

– Angelo Crisci: Drums

Ha Nam: Free admission

Thursday March 17, 2016, 8 pm

Cultural Center of Ha Nam Province

Tran Phu, Phu Ly, Ha Nam

Hanoi: Tickets are limitedly distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Friday March 18, 2016, 8 p.m

Hanoi Opera House

1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Da Nang: Free admission

Sunday March 20, 2016, 8 p.m

Pham Van Dong park

Ho Chi Minh City: Free tickets are distributed at IDECAF since 16 Mar 2016 (Tel: 08. 3829.54.51)

Wednesday March 23, 2016, 8 p.m

IDECAF 28 Le Thanh Ton, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City