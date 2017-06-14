VnExpress International
June 14, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Sat 17 Jun 2017
Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

The New District outdoor market.

outdoor-market-millennials

The New District brings its renowned outdoor market to Hanoi's Creative City for a special second anniversary weekend dedicated to that much maligned generation; the Millennials.

For the first time organizers will be bringing a runway to Hanoi, with the aim of increasing awareness on social issues through fashion, with themes including victim blaming and equality. Visitors will also get the chance to partake in unqiue retail therapy opportunities, scrummy food and drink and a hashtag competition for the best photograph from the event, perhaps taken at the market's ever-popular photo booth.

For more info, click here.

