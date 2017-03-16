Mashd N Kutcher - F Club Hanoi

The pair have grown from local DJs to one of the most prominent electronic acts to emerge from Australian shores in recent times, voted Australia's #1 DJ Duo (inthemix 2015) and making waves around the world through combining music, multi-media and live-electronic performances.

Since meeting in 2014, the classically trained pianist and drummer have merged as a duo with a mission to defy what is considered to be 'normal' in electronic dance music.

Tickets:

VND200,000 ($8.78) plus one beer.

Contact:

Kien Cuong: 0167.9095.702

Hoang Vo: 0962.829.001

Le Thang: 01666.982.866