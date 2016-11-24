VnExpress International
November 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 pm, Sat 26 Nov 2016
Piu Piu 97 Hai Ba Trung Street, Ben Nghe District, Ho Chi Minh City

A party dedicated to Reggae & Hip Hop with blended styles to lift you up all night.

mash-up-reggae-v-hip-hop

Saigon Dub Station is kickstarting this weekend with live beat sessions from their finest underground DJs and artists. With mixed musical vibes of reggae, digital, hip hop and dancehall, Mash Up is welcoming Adrienne Mack-Davis and Feleciacruz (New Fame) alongside Buba Highlystoned (Russia) and Selecta Morgan (Saigon Dub Station).

The show will be joined by special guest DJ Selecta OldSchool/ RGY International and SDS residents: Sonar Lee, SKULZ and Selecta Ivy Phi.

Free entrance - VND50,000 ($2.2) after 10 p.m.

