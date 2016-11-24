Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

Saigon Dub Station is kickstarting this weekend with live beat sessions from their finest underground DJs and artists. With mixed musical vibes of reggae, digital, hip hop and dancehall, Mash Up is welcoming Adrienne Mack-Davis and Feleciacruz (New Fame) alongside Buba Highlystoned (Russia) and Selecta Morgan (Saigon Dub Station).

The show will be joined by special guest DJ Selecta OldSchool/ RGY International and SDS residents: Sonar Lee, SKULZ and Selecta Ivy Phi.

Free entrance - VND50,000 ($2.2) after 10 p.m.