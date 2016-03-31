VnExpress International
What’s On

Indie animation showcase: Seth’s Dominion

March 31, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Tue 05 Apr 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi

Hanoi DocLab | Goethe-Insitut Hanoi

A screening of a documentary on Canadian cartoonist Seth

(Official Vietnam premiere)

Director: Luc Chamberland

Canada / 42 minutes / 2014

Languages: English, with subtitles in Vietnamese

The film will be preceded by two short films directed by Luc Chamberland based on the work of Seth: THE DEATH OF KAO-KUK and THE GREAT MACHINE

Canadian cartoonist and comic book dream-weaver Seth has long been one of the most interesting figures in his medium. Though he employs a simple and cartoony style, Seth’s work is fearlessly personal, autobiographical, and often even existential.

7 p.m - April 5, 2016

Goethe-Institut Hanoi (screening room)
56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc

DONATION (on the door)
VND50,000 
VND40,000  (with valid student ID)

(donations will go towards the filmmakers)

Tags: Animation Hanoi DocLab Goethe-Institut hanoi Luc Chamberland
 
