Indie animation showcase: Seth’s Dominion

A screening of a documentary on Canadian cartoonist Seth
(Official Vietnam premiere)
Director: Luc Chamberland
Canada / 42 minutes / 2014
Languages: English, with subtitles in Vietnamese
The film will be preceded by two short films directed by Luc Chamberland based on the work of Seth: THE DEATH OF KAO-KUK and THE GREAT MACHINE
Canadian cartoonist and comic book dream-weaver Seth has long been one of the most interesting figures in his medium. Though he employs a simple and cartoony style, Seth’s work is fearlessly personal, autobiographical, and often even existential.
7 p.m - April 5, 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi (screening room)
56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc
DONATION (on the door)
VND50,000
VND40,000 (with valid student ID)
(donations will go towards the filmmakers)