What’s On

Free Food Wednesday - Mexican Chili Con Carne

January 9, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 11 Jan 2017
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Come along to try something new from one of Saigon’s culinary enthusiasts.

This week’s Free Food will be some tasty Mexican Chili Con Carne, made by Burt Kushal Chutkan!

About the Chef:

Burt is the Founder and Chef at FlavorBox Saigon. After moving from America in 2016, Burt settled in Ho Chi Minh City and started his fresh, hand-crafted food delivery company where he focuses on creating savory, clean-eating recipes for a western pallet.

Prior to arriving in HCMC, Burt lived in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas where he worked in Management Consulting for five years. “The best thing about HCMC is that it’s a dream factory,” he says, “you have people coming from all over doing things they wouldn’t be comfortable doing back at their home.”

Free entrance

