Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

June 14, 2016 | 06:44 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 18 Jun 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

photoweb

Solo Flutist: Le Thu Huong

Born into a family of musical traditions, Le Thu Huong started to learn the flute at the age of eight. She graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) in 2001 with flying colors. Huong continued her studies at The Royal Danish Academy of Music for four years. She is a research student at the University of North Texas, U.S., a flute teacher at VNAM and the United Nations International School of Hanoi, and head of Hanoi Symphony Orchestra's flute section.

Guest performers:

Violinist: Nguyen My Huong

Marimbist/Xylophonist: Doan Mai Huong

Pianist: Tran Thai Linh

Ticket price: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets are available at l'Espace.

