Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Solo Flutist: Le Thu Huong
Born into a family of musical traditions, Le Thu Huong started to learn the flute at the age of eight. She graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) in 2001 with flying colors. Huong continued her studies at The Royal Danish Academy of Music for four years. She is a research student at the University of North Texas, U.S., a flute teacher at VNAM and the United Nations International School of Hanoi, and head of Hanoi Symphony Orchestra's flute section.
Guest performers:
Violinist: Nguyen My Huong
Marimbist/Xylophonist: Doan Mai Huong
Pianist: Tran Thai Linh
Ticket price: VND170,000
Member price: VND100,000
Student price: VND80,000
Tickets are available at l'Espace.