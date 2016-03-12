fatih-akin-film-series-at-goethe-institute

Scene from the movie "Solino"

The films of Fatih Akin, who has a Turkish background, are more topical and relevant than ever, dealing with issues of migration and identity, culture and homeland. The Goethe Institut will screen films of various genres, appealing to all of the viewer’s emotions: from a musical portrait of the bustling metropolis Istanbul, which has been built on two continents, to an intercultural comedy to a historical drama.

The films “Solino” and “Kebab Connection” are the first to start on 11th and 12th of March, both of them tackling the issue of intercultural and family problems. Each feature is shown in German with English and Vietnamese subtitles. Please note that the age rating of all films is 16 years.

Program in Hanoi

11.03.2016: Solino

An Italian family that emigrates to the Ruhr region must find their way in their new home.

12.03.2016: Kebab Connection

Ibo, stuck between German and Turkish culture, is about to fulfill his lifelong dream when important news turn his life upside down and he is forced to make a decision.

18.03.2016: Soul Kitchen

Bar owner Zinos is already close to bankruptcy when everything seems to turn out well. But will good fortune remain on his side?

19.03.2016: Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul

Musical portrait of the bustling metropolis, where the melodies of the Orient and Occident merge.

25.03.2016: The Edge of Heaven

Drama about the fate of six people who are inextricably linked.

26.03.2016: The Cut

Historical drama about an Armenian father who is forcibly separated from his family. After years in captivity, he starts a journey around the world to find his daughters.

Language: German with English and Vietnamese subtitles

Entrance is free.