VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Fatih Akin film series at Goethe Institute

By Pham Van   March 12, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 11 Mar 2016
56-58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hanoi, Ba Đình, Vietnam

As part of the Fatih Akin film series, the Goethe-Institut Vietnam presents a selection of films by the German director in Hanoi and HCMC.

fatih-akin-film-series-at-goethe-institute

Scene from the movie "Solino"

The films of Fatih Akin, who has a Turkish background, are more topical and relevant than ever, dealing with issues of migration and identity, culture and homeland. The Goethe Institut will screen films of various genres, appealing to all of the viewer’s emotions: from a musical portrait of the bustling metropolis Istanbul, which has been built on two continents, to an intercultural comedy to a historical drama.

The films “Solino” and “Kebab Connection” are the first to start on 11th and 12th of March, both of them tackling the issue of intercultural and family problems. Each feature is shown in German with English and Vietnamese subtitles. Please note that the age rating of all films is 16 years.

Program in Hanoi 

11.03.2016: Solino
An Italian family that emigrates to the Ruhr region must find their way in their new home.

12.03.2016: Kebab Connection
Ibo, stuck between German and Turkish culture, is about to fulfill his lifelong dream when important news turn his life upside down and he is forced to make a decision.

18.03.2016: Soul Kitchen
Bar owner Zinos is already close to bankruptcy when everything seems to turn out well. But will good fortune remain on his side?

19.03.2016: Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul
Musical portrait of the bustling metropolis, where the melodies of the Orient and Occident merge.

25.03.2016: The Edge of Heaven
Drama about the fate of six people who are inextricably linked.

26.03.2016: The Cut
Historical drama about an Armenian father who is forcibly separated from his family. After years in captivity, he starts a journey around the world to find his daughters.

Language: German with English and Vietnamese subtitles

Entrance is free.

Tags: Goethe Institut Film Series Fatih Akin
 
Read more
Noga

Noga

TIMBUKTU

TIMBUKTU

Quartet Sabino Orsini tours Vietnam

Quartet Sabino Orsini tours Vietnam

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

Exhibition “Leisure and View” by Nguyen Dinh Dung

Exhibition “Leisure and View” by Nguyen Dinh Dung

World Book Day Celebration at Bookworm

World Book Day Celebration at Bookworm

Hanoi contemporary artists to hold early spring exhibition

Hanoi contemporary artists to hold early spring exhibition

 
go to top