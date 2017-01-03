VnExpress International
Experimental Concert: The Door

January 3, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 07 Jan 2017
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

A series of works by well-known Western experimental music composers.

Manzi is hosting an experimental music concert titled "The Door", featuring DomDom's young members (Tam Pham - dan bau, Thuy Dung - dan tranh, Huong Nguyen - objects), talented musician Luong Hue Trinh and a special guest from Serbia - Goran Lazarević.

The concert promises to amaze the audience of Hanoi with a series of works by well-known Western experimental music composers.

Program:

1) Carnage (2016), ensemble - Georg Hajdu
2) Scream (2013), accordion solo - Goran Lazarević
3) Five (1988), ensemble - John Cage
4) Improvisation I, duo
5) Improvisation II, trio
6) Right durations (1968), quartet - Karlheinz Stockhausen
7) Improvisation III, solo
8) Stress III (1995), ensemble - Helmut W. Erdmann

Entrance fee: VND100,000/person ($4.4)

Reserve seats by emailing manzihanoi@gmail.com before Thursday, January 5, 2017.
 

