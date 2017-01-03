Experimental Concert: The Door

Manzi is hosting an experimental music concert titled "The Door", featuring DomDom's young members (Tam Pham - dan bau, Thuy Dung - dan tranh, Huong Nguyen - objects), talented musician Luong Hue Trinh and a special guest from Serbia - Goran Lazarević.



The concert promises to amaze the audience of Hanoi with a series of works by well-known Western experimental music composers.



Program:

1) Carnage (2016), ensemble - Georg Hajdu

2) Scream (2013), accordion solo - Goran Lazarević

3) Five (1988), ensemble - John Cage

4) Improvisation I, duo

5) Improvisation II, trio

6) Right durations (1968), quartet - Karlheinz Stockhausen

7) Improvisation III, solo

8) Stress III (1995), ensemble - Helmut W. Erdmann



Entrance fee: VND100,000/person ($4.4)

Reserve seats by emailing manzihanoi@gmail.com before Thursday, January 5, 2017.

