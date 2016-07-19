Exhibition: Sai Gon Vi Vu

While Hanoi is usually considered the ideal place to explore the historical side of Vietnam, the vibrant city of Saigon, known now as Ho Chi Minh City, may surprise many who enjoy delving back into the past.

A photo exhibition featuring the old Saigon themed Sai Gon Vi Vu will be on display at BLANC Café and Art Gallery from July 21 to 24. Famously known as a landing point for migrants over the past three centuries, Vietnam’s southern hub will be displayed with an emphasis on the blends of different cultures over time.

Old map of Khanh Hoi area

In order to relive the most authentic memories of Saigon, visitors will have the chance to taste popular street food, listen to old hit songs that used to rock the city, watch new documentaries of Saigon’s Gentlemen, and talk with original Saigoneers whose families have gone through the city's ups and downs.

A photo to be displayed at the exhibition. Photo by Quoc Thien, courtesy of Sai Gon Vi Vu.

Schedule:

Day 1 (July 21 2016):

6 p.m.: Opening reception and buffet

6:30 p.m.: Screening of Documentary series of Saigon’s Gentlemen

7 p.m.: Q&A with Saigon’s Gentlemen series' documentary crew

Day 2 (July 22 2016):

6 p.m.: Photo exhibition and buffet

7 p.m.: Talk with a Saigoneer | Guest: Actor Thanh Loc

Day 3&4 (July 23-24 2016):

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Photo exhibition

Free admission

More at: Sai Gon Vi Vu