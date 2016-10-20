Disco/Funk/House night: Cabaret Maxim

Cabaret Maxim was formed in 2015 by two French childhood friends, Antoine and Maxime. After separating for a year, they met again in Vietnam. Born and raised in Paris, Antoine has been playing the drums since he was 14 and has been DJing for 10 years.

Maxime, also a very experienced musician, has been playing saxophone for years and brought his Sopranino from California.

Live saxophone/Sopranino improvisations over looped deep disco/funky/housy soulful patterns is what Cabaret Maxim is - for now.



Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)