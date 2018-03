From the organizer:

In Mexico, the Day of the Dead holiday actually lasts for two days with the first honoring the young souls that have passed too early and the second honoring the elders. These days are filled with marigolds, setting up altars in the house and taking the deceaseds' favorite foods to the cemeteries.

We will offer you a special menu complete with drinks, dishes & a new cocktail to make you feel alive!

Join us for the festivities!

Now vemos!