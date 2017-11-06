VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Contemporary Dance & Tea Art Experiment: SENse

November 6, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Contemporary Dance & Tea Art Experiment: SENse
Opening: 08:30 pm, Wed 08 Nov 2017
Kinergie Studio, Level 7, 101A Nguyễn Khuyến, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

An experiment for contemporary art lovers.

Agenda

8:30 p.m.: Idea experiment

9 p.m.: Discussion

Artistic Director: Đỗ Hoàng Thi Ngọc

After graduating from the Vietnam Dance College, Do Hoang Thi Ngoc performed as a principal dancer for Vietnam National Opera and Ballet for many years. He followed this by studying and working in contemporary dance in France for six years. This period has formed his unique improvisational and natural dance style. He was one of the few Vietnamese dance artists who have collaborated with the renowned French choreographer Régine Chopinot and Ballet Alantique Company. The contemporary dance group +84, which he formed with two friends, was acclaimed as one of the most outstanding in Vietnam. Currently, he is Artistic Director at Kinergie Studio, and also visiting teacher of ballet and contemporary dance at the Military University of Culture and Arts.

Tea Master: Nguyễn Việt Hùng

The champion of “Tea Master Cup Việt Nam 2016”, Hung has been devoting his time on researching and reviving the essence of traditional tea in order to preserve and promote a refined traditional tea drinking culture in Vietnam.

Dancer: Phạm Minh Tú

Tu has performed in several dance projects and currently teaches contemporary dance at Kinergie Studio.

Register here.

Tags: tea art contemporary dance Hanoi
 
Read more
FreezeMob: Dance for Kindness 2017

FreezeMob: Dance for Kindness 2017

NANG 3 Magazine Launch with Davide Cazzaro

NANG 3 Magazine Launch with Davide Cazzaro

Solo exhibition: 'Just by Being' by Phuong Gio

Solo exhibition: 'Just by Being' by Phuong Gio

Exhibition: Utopia Land

Exhibition: Utopia Land

Screening: Le mystere Picasso

Screening: Le mystere Picasso

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Saigon Flower Power Vol.4

Saigon Flower Power Vol.4

Talk: Hanoi's Hidden Houses & Secret Alleys

Talk: Hanoi's Hidden Houses & Secret Alleys

 
go to top