Concert: Vietnamese Ethnic Music Orchestra

Seaphony orchestra consists of ethnic music artisans from many minorities across Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Lune Production.

Seaphony - a Vietnamese ethnic music orchestra - will assemble 50 artisans, musicians and composers from ethnic groups across Vietnam to perform traditional instruments and ethnic songs on its debut night at the Hanoi Opera House on December 12.

Music director Nhat Ly and musician Manh Tien have traveled to seven northern provinces this year, as well as tribal villages in the Central Highlands and Cham villages in the coastal provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, to meet artists from various ethnic groups to ask them to join the orchestra.

Experimental music events featuring some of the artists have already been held place in Hanoi to much acclaim from critics and experts in ethnic music.

The northwest ethnic music troupe. Photo courtesy of Lune Production.

At a press conference at the Opera House, music director Nhat Ly said this is a long-term program dedicated to "evoking the potential of Southeast Asian music" with a focus on traditional instruments. Seaphony is a one-of-a-kind ethnic music orchestra that aims to create a platform for ethnic musicians from across the region.

"Musicians in other countries in Southeast Asia all face the same challenge in terms of reaching out to artists, " said Vo Thanh Trung, director of Lune Production, the show's organizer. "We still don't have a specific project that can bring ethnic music from the region to a global level."

S.E.A Sound aims to expand by reaching out to musicians, composers and artists in other Southeast Asian countries over the next few years to build a community that shares a passion for ethnic music.

The organizer has already staged several critically acclaimed performances including the famed "Lang Toi" - My Village, A O Show, Teh Dar and the Mist.

For tickets and more information please contact: seaphony@luneproduction.com / 091 105 30 30

