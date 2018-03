In the heart of Hamburg’s famous district St. Pauli, Ensemble Resonanz is making different musical ends meet in their concert series on a monthly basis.

The program not only interprets old masterpieces with contemporary compositions, but also brings together classical and electronic music. Now, the ensemble is touring Southeast Asia for the first time.

In Hanoi, they will be supported by the Vietnamese DJ Le Nam Khanh a.k.a. NK.

Free Admission