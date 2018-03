The Orchestra of the French High Schools of the World is a musical project connecting different schools around the world. It brings together 60 musicians and 60 singers from five continents.

The concert will be under the direction of Adriana Tanus (Music professor, Madrid), Claire Perez-Maestro (Music teacher, Marcoussis) and Magali Chaudemanche (Music teacher, Ho Chi Minh City).

Ticket: VND200,000 ($8.80)

Children: VND100,000 ($4.40)

