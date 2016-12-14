VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: 'Hungarian Masterpieces: Bartók – Liszt – Kodály'

December 14, 2016 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Thu 15 Dec 2016
HCMC Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du Street, Ward 1, HCMC

Balázs Fülei on interpreting the works of Bartók.

concert-hungarian-masterpieces-bartok-liszt-kodaly
 

Balázs Fülei is one of the most outstanding musicians of his generation, and one of the most authentic interpreter of the works of Bartók. He joined the international musical life at a very young age, and has received several prestigious awards. The stages in his professional life were the Carnegie Hall (New York), the Great Hall of the Academy of Music, the Palace of Arts, the Konzerthaus Wien, the Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), the Kioi Hall (Tokyo) and The Tchaikovsky Conservatory (Moscow). Balázs Fülei has also given masterclasses in India, China, the U.S., Israel and Hungary.

His solo CD was released with the works of Bartók and Grieg in 2013 followed by a second album featuring pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, Debussy and Virágh András Gábor in 2015.

He has been teaching at the Liszt Academy of Music since 2012 and has been leading the Chamber Music Department since 2015.

Tickets prices: from VND 200,000 ($8.83)

Tags: Balázs Fülei concert Bartók
 
Read more
Tape art: Live performance by Tape That Collective

Tape art: Live performance by Tape That Collective

Exhibition: Thấu/Scry by Phi Phi Anh

Exhibition: Thấu/Scry by Phi Phi Anh

Exhibition: Les Bananes

Exhibition: Les Bananes

Workshop: The Art of Glass

Workshop: The Art of Glass

Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long

Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long

Improvised Acoustic Concert: 'Late Winter'

Improvised Acoustic Concert: 'Late Winter'

Live Music: MiNombreEsDolores!

Live Music: MiNombreEsDolores!

Dance Festival: Hanoi All in One

Dance Festival: Hanoi All in One

 
go to top