Concert: 'Hungarian Masterpieces: Bartók – Liszt – Kodály'

Balázs Fülei is one of the most outstanding musicians of his generation, and one of the most authentic interpreter of the works of Bartók. He joined the international musical life at a very young age, and has received several prestigious awards. The stages in his professional life were the Carnegie Hall (New York), the Great Hall of the Academy of Music, the Palace of Arts, the Konzerthaus Wien, the Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), the Kioi Hall (Tokyo) and The Tchaikovsky Conservatory (Moscow). Balázs Fülei has also given masterclasses in India, China, the U.S., Israel and Hungary.

His solo CD was released with the works of Bartók and Grieg in 2013 followed by a second album featuring pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, Debussy and Virágh András Gábor in 2015.

He has been teaching at the Liszt Academy of Music since 2012 and has been leading the Chamber Music Department since 2015.

Tickets prices: from VND 200,000 ($8.83)