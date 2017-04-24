Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment

An evening of the arts will be bought to you by Saigon Classical, an organization that aims to connect classical Vietnamese performers with the public and create a platform for classical music in the city. Combine this orchestrated concert with the retrospective exhibition: 'Lingering at the Peculiar Pavilion' by visual artist Vo Tran Chau and a delectable fine-dining 6-course dinner, and you will surely have an elated experience at a beautiful historical house in the heart of Saigon

Program:

6.30 p.m.: Welcome drink and 'Lingering at the Peculiar Pavilion' (artworks by Vo Tran Chau)

7.30 p.m.: Dinner-Concert with 6 course dinner, including wine, soft drinks, water and tea

Concert:

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No.1 Op.12 in D, I. Allegro con brio

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in F K. 533, I. Allegro

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in F minor BWV 881, WTC II

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria “Quia fecit mihi magna” from “Magnificat”

Jean-Jacques Rousseau: Que le jour me dure

Giovanni Bononcini: Per la gloria d’adorarvi

Joseph Haydn: Keyboard Sonata in F major, Hob.XVI:23

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 Hob.XV:25, III. Finale: Rondo all’Ongarese. Presto

Ticket price: VND2,250,000 ($99)/ Pax (tables for 2 to 16)

Book via ticketbox (Deadline: 4p.m. - Friday, April 28)

For more info, click here.