Cõi Vắng (Empty World) - Musical fusion

Artists: Ludwika Ogorzelec Yun Woo Choi Thierry Fontaine Hà Trí Hiếu Trần Trọng Vũ Đinh Ý Nhi Doãn Hoàng Lâm Curator: Vũ Huy Thông Nguyễn Anh Tuấn Music: 19:00, 27 March 2016 Title of the piece: CÕI VẮNG (Empty World) Performers: 1. Trương Thu Hương - T’rưng and traditional membranephones. 2. Nguyễn Thuỳ Chi – Đàn bầu (monochord) and traditional songs. 3. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Huyền - Đàn Tranh (a Vietnamese zither) and body movement. 4. Vũ Nhật Tân – Electronic musical instruments and piano.

Cõi Vắng (Empty World)

The 50-minute performance is both an interaction and series of improvisations between traditional musical instruments (monochord, plucked zither, membranephones and the Ả Đào – tally card song) on a background of modern instruments (electronic instruments, laptop and piano). Musically, the work is composed based on the improvisations that feature Vietnamese music and chant poems accompanied by the piano.

Film “Great Expectations” of the Club of Architecture Cinema.

The film, directed by Jesper Wachtmeister, gives us a voyage to the detached houses, residential buildings and the towns designed by architects Le Corbusier, Oscar Niemeyer, Buckminster Fuller, Antti Lovage, Moshe Safdie and Jacque Fresco, and architecture firms such as Archigram and Superstudio.

* Subtitles in Vietnamese

4 p.m - 8 p.m, Sunday, March 27, 2016

Heritage Space, Dolphin Plaza Building

28 Tran Binh Street (6 Nguyen Hoang street), My Dinh district, Hanoi.

Free entry