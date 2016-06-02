VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with HSBO

June 2, 2016 | 07:34 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 09 Jun 2016
HSBO, 7 Con truong Lam Son

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HSBO)

classical-concert-celimene-daudet-with-hsbo

Young pianist Célimène Daudet, winner of the Jean Françaix, is well-known through projects which combine piano with other performance arts, especially dancing. Her repertoire covers a coherent and cross fresco along the history of piano music, from triumphal hymns to melancholy compositions.

Program

Part 1

Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major

  • Allegramente
  • Adagio assai
  • Presto

Piano: Célimène Daudet

Part 2

Cesar Franck Symphony in D Minor

  • Lento; Allegro ma non troppo
  • Allegretto
  • Finale: Allegro non troppo

Conductor: Tran Vuong Thach

Price: VND550,000; VND400,000; VND350,000; VND200,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets are available at HSBO and online at hsbo.org.vn

Tags: hsbo classical concert
 
Read more
Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon

Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon

Exhibition:

Exhibition: "Memory and Oblivion"

JF Garage Concert 09 – Ghibli Music Night feat. Hanoi Ensemble & Friends

JF Garage Concert 09 – Ghibli Music Night feat. Hanoi Ensemble & Friends

‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

Rock/folk: RAPHAËL

Rock/folk: RAPHAËL

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

 
go to top