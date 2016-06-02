Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with HSBO

Young pianist Célimène Daudet, winner of the Jean Françaix, is well-known through projects which combine piano with other performance arts, especially dancing. Her repertoire covers a coherent and cross fresco along the history of piano music, from triumphal hymns to melancholy compositions.
Program
Part 1
Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major
Piano: Célimène Daudet
Part 2
Cesar Franck Symphony in D Minor
Conductor: Tran Vuong Thach
Price: VND550,000; VND400,000; VND350,000; VND200,000
Student price: VND80,000
Tickets are available at HSBO and online at hsbo.org.vn