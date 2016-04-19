VnExpress International
Clarinet recital with a Vietnam's most talented clarinetist

April 19, 2016 | 07:47 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sat 23 Apr 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

clarinet-recital-with-a-vietnams-most-talented-clarinetist

Winner of the Symphonic Wind Asian Competition with a master’s degree in clarinet from Temple University (USA), Tran Quang Khanh is undoubtedly one of the most talented clarinetists in Vietnam.

Tran Quang Khanh was has played lead clarinet for several Vietnamese and international orchestras, such as the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Southeast Asia, the Canton International Summer Music Academy Orchestra and the Temple Symphony Orchestra. He was also invited by the China Symphony Orchestra on 30-concert tour of the US.

With the participation of:

Clarinet: Tran Quang Khanh
Piano: Vu Ngoc Linh

Guest artists:
Clarinet: Nguyễn Minh Hoang
Bassoon: Van Thanh Ha

The event will be happening at 8pm, April 23, 2016.

l'Espace 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Ticket price: VND170,000

l’Espace member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

