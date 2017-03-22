Chris Wilson - Live at The Hanoi Social Club

Chris Wilson is an Irish singer-songwriter from Swords County in Dublin. After giving up music in his late teens to work as a cook in Dublin's fine dining restaurants, Chris decided it was time to pick up the guitar again. "I got my guitar and a ticket to Australia and never looked back," he said.

Chris has been travelling as a musician for five years, playing music in over four continents and 15 countries. His music and story is one of the classic troubadour.



Taking influence from Bob Dylan, John Martyn and Nick Drake, while keeping a contemporary Irish backbone. Original music about love, stories about friends, and ideas formed from life on the road.

Have a listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT8YfF5orZ8

Entry fee: VND100,000 ($4.39)