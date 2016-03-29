VnExpress International
Chamber concert: woodwinds quintet of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

March 29, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 13 Apr 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

The ”New Wind Ensemble“ plays music by Strauß, Mozart, Cambini, Farkas and Ibert.

Flute: Nguyen Thi Dieu Quynh
Oboe: Hoang Manh Lam
Bassoon: Tran Minh Duc
Horn: Ta Tien Dat
Clarinet: Nguyen Minh Hoang

This year, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) host a series of concerts, opened by two chamber concerts in spring. The wide repertoire of the first concert with the windwoods quintet of the VNSO covers lively Viennese dance music from the 19th century as well as cheerful Parisian tunes from the 1930s.

Program:
 

13.04.2016






 		 Johann Strauß (the Father): Damen-Souvenir-Polka, op. 236

Giuseppe Maria Cambini: Quintett Nr. 2 in d-Moll

Johann Strauß (the Father): Beliebte Annen-Polka, op. 137

Johann Strauß (the Son): Ägyptischer Marsch, op. 335

Ferenc Farkas: Antiche Danze Ungheresi

W. A. Mozart: Divertimento Nr. 8 (KV 213)

Jacques Ibert : Trois Pièces Brèves
 
27.05.2016

 		 L. v. Beethoven Streichquartett Nr. 4, op. 18
A. Borodin Streichquartett D-Dur
 

The concert will be happening at 8 p.m, April 13, 2016

Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Due to the limited number of seats, we kindly ask only visitors from the age of 12 and up to attend. Free tickets for April 13 are available from 9 a.m, Monday, April 4, at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

