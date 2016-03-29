Chamber concert: woodwinds quintet of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

The ”New Wind Ensemble“ plays music by Strauß, Mozart, Cambini, Farkas and Ibert.

Flute: Nguyen Thi Dieu Quynh

Oboe: Hoang Manh Lam

Bassoon: Tran Minh Duc

Horn: Ta Tien Dat

Clarinet: Nguyen Minh Hoang



This year, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) host a series of concerts, opened by two chamber concerts in spring. The wide repertoire of the first concert with the windwoods quintet of the VNSO covers lively Viennese dance music from the 19th century as well as cheerful Parisian tunes from the 1930s.



Program:



13.04.2016













Johann Strauß (the Father): Damen-Souvenir-Polka, op. 236



Giuseppe Maria Cambini: Quintett Nr. 2 in d-Moll



Johann Strauß (the Father): Beliebte Annen-Polka, op. 137



Johann Strauß (the Son): Ägyptischer Marsch, op. 335



Ferenc Farkas: Antiche Danze Ungheresi



W. A. Mozart: Divertimento Nr. 8 (KV 213)



Jacques Ibert : Trois Pièces Brèves

27.05.2016



L. v. Beethoven Streichquartett Nr. 4, op. 18

A. Borodin Streichquartett D-Dur



The concert will be happening at 8 p.m, April 13, 2016

Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Due to the limited number of seats, we kindly ask only visitors from the age of 12 and up to attend. Free tickets for April 13 are available from 9 a.m, Monday, April 4, at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.