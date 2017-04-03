Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant

On Thursday night, guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of seafood, Vietnamese, Indian, Pan Asian corner and Japanese specialties.
They include various choices of salad, oven roasted prime ribs with Yorkshire pudding, suckling pig, baked whole sturgeon, foie gras and baby lobster cooked to order, oysters with cheese and spinach, deep fried spring rolls, stir-fried snails with lemongrass coconut milk, crispy marinated chicken Korean style and many more.
Tickets:: VND1,300,000 ($57) (includes free flowi house wine, special cocktails, draft beer, soft drinks, coffee and tea.