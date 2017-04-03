VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant

April 3, 2017 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Thu 06 Apr 2017
Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers, 88 Dong Khoi Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Get your stomach ready for a special buffet night to celebrate Hung Kings' Day.

buffet-night-a-celebration-of-hung-kings-day-at-saigon-cafe-restaurant

On Thursday night, guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of seafood, Vietnamese, Indian, Pan Asian corner and Japanese specialties.

They include various choices of salad, oven roasted prime ribs with Yorkshire pudding, suckling pig, baked whole sturgeon, foie gras and baby lobster cooked to order, oysters with cheese and spinach, deep fried spring rolls, stir-fried snails with lemongrass coconut milk, crispy marinated chicken Korean style and many more.

Tickets:: VND1,300,000 ($57) (includes free flowi house wine, special cocktails, draft beer, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

Tags: Hung King celebration buffet night Saigon Cafe
 
Read more
Music, seminar: Jazz Talk

Music, seminar: Jazz Talk

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

Live Music: Puddles at Outcast

Live Music: Puddles at Outcast

Food festival: Hanoi Food Fest 2017

Food festival: Hanoi Food Fest 2017

Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Outdoor market: Outcast Farmers' Market

Outdoor market: Outcast Farmers' Market

Pop music: Prince and David Bowie tribute night

Pop music: Prince and David Bowie tribute night

 
go to top