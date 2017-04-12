Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Addison Groove is without question at the forefront of this emerging bass-centric wave of genres. Formerly known as “Headhunter” - a dubstep mainstay who released a multitude of singles for Tempa and Nomad - he has pushed the boundaries of dance music for over a decade and since taking the name A/G, his freer, looser, juke-felled pseudonym, he’s successfully combined all the right flavors of jungle, footwork, stripped down drum beats and acid baseline to carve a unique and infectious groove.

Whether it's the Swamp81 classic 'Footcrab', the Hessle Audio slammer 'Fuk Tha 101' or any of his collaborations with DJ Die - everything he touches sets the dancefloor alight and has DJs across the globe itching to draw for the next Addison banger.

Line up: ADDISON GROOVE [Hessle Audio / SWAMP81 / 50Weapons / Hyperdub Records], JASE [The Beats Saigon], 1DAN, JIN, 2STONE

Entry fee: VND200, 000 ($8.8) | VND150,000 ($6.6) before 11:30p.m.

For more info, click here.