VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Ambient music: Space with Rifain - Tomes - Quan

March 18, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Tue 21 Mar 2017
Savage, 112 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Enjoy a relaxing evening with live electronic ambient music at Savage.

ambient-music-space-with-rifain-tomes-quan

Rifain

The Hong Kong based Rifain, part of of the Cliché team and the Fragrant Harbour Soundsystem is taking command of the Savage's cube. From sexy, dark slow beats to proper techno, this time he will play an ambient set, let him show you his capabilities.

Tomes

Tomes is Tobias Paramore, an accomplished musician with a range of experience in a multitude of genres. He bends crispy cassette loops, thumping low end bass and soaring squelchy lead lines into a miasma of styles and sounds.

Quan

Quan is a techno producer and Savage's resident DJ. Quan has a unique ability to manipulate his hardware and software spontaneously, creating an improvised sound world that is original and different every time.

Free entry

Tags: Space electronic music Savage
 
Read more
Live electronic music at Mutant Lounge

Live electronic music at Mutant Lounge

Beethoven concert with Hinrich Alpers

Beethoven concert with Hinrich Alpers

Hanoi Slam Presents: Escape

Hanoi Slam Presents: Escape

All Female Guitar Night 2017 Vietnam

All Female Guitar Night 2017 Vietnam

The taste of Cava at 88 Lounge

The taste of Cava at 88 Lounge

Movie Night: Nocturnal Animals

Movie Night: Nocturnal Animals

Magner's Int'l Comedy Competition Final Round

Magner's Int'l Comedy Competition Final Round

St. Patrick's Hanoi Weekend (Rock Concert - Fun Run - Gala Ball)

St. Patrick's Hanoi Weekend (Rock Concert - Fun Run - Gala Ball)

 
go to top