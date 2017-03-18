Ambient music: Space with Rifain - Tomes - Quan

Rifain

The Hong Kong based Rifain, part of of the Cliché team and the Fragrant Harbour Soundsystem is taking command of the Savage's cube. From sexy, dark slow beats to proper techno, this time he will play an ambient set, let him show you his capabilities.

Tomes

Tomes is Tobias Paramore, an accomplished musician with a range of experience in a multitude of genres. He bends crispy cassette loops, thumping low end bass and soaring squelchy lead lines into a miasma of styles and sounds.

Quan

Quan is a techno producer and Savage's resident DJ. Quan has a unique ability to manipulate his hardware and software spontaneously, creating an improvised sound world that is original and different every time.

Free entry