Vietnamese architect builds a name for himself

By VnExpress   September 11, 2016 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
Award-winning project "House for trees" by Vo Trong Nghia. Photo courtesy of votrongnghia.com

Eco-friendly architectural solutions have won international recognition.

Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia has been named 2016 Prince Claus Laureate together with four other artists.

The highest title of Principal Claus Laureate was awarded to Thai filmmaker and artist Apichatpong Weerasethakul. The Prince Claus Awards Ceremony will be held at the Royal Palace Amsterdam on December 15, 2016.

The judges described Nghia as an architect who is putting sustainable architecture on the map by combining local materials and traditional skills with 21st century designs.

“With a focus on green spaces, his designs range from major urban structures to durable but inexpensive housing for remote communities," the press release said. "His approach to urban design is shaping the future of architecture and transforming Vietnam’s urban landscape. However, at the core of his practice, he uses the physical environment to reconnect humans back to Mother Nature.” 

The four artists who shared the title with Nghia include chef and food activist Kamal Mouzawak, Pakistan non-profit organization PeaceNiche, Egyptian/Lebanese historian and artist Bahia Shehab and Columbian online news portal “La Silla Vacía”.

The Prince Claus Awards honor achievements in the field of culture and development by awarding individuals, groups and organizations whose cultural actions have a positive impact on the development of their societies.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the event created the opportunity for each of the five Laureates to support a project that they feel expands and enhances creativity in their own environment.

This year, Vietnamese visual artist Dinh Q Le is part of the awards committee.

