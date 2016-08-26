VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Quirky design bathes Hanoi box house in light

By VnExpress   August 26, 2016 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Quirky design bathes Hanoi box house in light

Traditional bricks give a modern touch to this company showroom. 

A group of Vietnamese and Japanese architects has used traditional Vietnamese ventilation bricks to build a five storey-house in downtown Hanoi, which despite having only one small window, is still airy and full of light.

The house, located on a street in the downtown, is used as a showroom for a company.

The house, located on a street in downtown Hanoi, is used as a company showroom.
The house is built on an area of 72 square meters. Looking as a box from outside, it does not have any window facing a busy street nearby but a little one looking at a small lane.

The house covers an area of 72 square meters. Resembling a box, it does not have any windows facing the busy street but a little one looking out onto a small alley..
But ventilation bricks have helped bring in beauty, light and wind for the house from inside.

But ventilation bricks offer beauty, light and a refreshing breeze.
The bricks were used as a traditional Vietnamese construction material before air conditioner appeared in the country. The bricks are suitable for the tropical climate in the country, cooling down sunlight and creating ventilation for the house.

The bricks were commonly used in Vietnam before the age of air conditioning. They are perfect for buildings in the tropics as they help to keep things cool and ventilate the house.
The number of bricks used in the construction are 5,600 units, costing around VND40 million ($1,790).

The building is made of 5,600 bricks, costing around VND40 million ($1,790).
A tree nearby helps add more green color to the red house.

The green tree next door blends in perfectly with the red bricks.
At the center inside the house is a staircase.

At the center of the house is a staircase.
A layer of glass behind the ventilation bricks, which can be opened or closed, will help the house stays away from noise, dust and rain.

A layer of glass behind the ventilation bricks, which can be opened or closed, helps to keep out the noise, dust and rain.
The fifth floor gets more light with the interstices covered by glass.

The fifth floor gets more light thanks to glass panels on the roof.
Some ornamental plants are put on top of the house.

Ornamental plants grace the top of the house.
At night, light from the house makes it look like a traditional lantern in a busy street.

At night, light from the house makes it look like a traditional lantern illuminating a busy street.

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki

Related news:

Remote 'mud' house claims architecture award

Cubism shines light on pottery studio

Tags: Hanoi downtown special house ventilation bricks
 
Read more
Breakfast in the Old Quarter: pig’s offal porridge

Breakfast in the Old Quarter: pig’s offal porridge

Saigon of the 1960s: The tale of Lambros

Saigon of the 1960s: The tale of Lambros

Where to rest your head in Saigon

Where to rest your head in Saigon

Vietnam recognizes colonial finance fortress as national monument

Vietnam recognizes colonial finance fortress as national monument

Glass paper lanterns 'reborn' in Saigon

Glass paper lanterns 'reborn' in Saigon

Quiz: How well do you know Vietnam?

Quiz: How well do you know Vietnam?

5 excuses to head 'west' this summer

5 excuses to head 'west' this summer

Foreign tourists to Vietnam surge in August despite typhoons

Foreign tourists to Vietnam surge in August despite typhoons

 
go to top