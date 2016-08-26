Quirky design bathes Hanoi box house in light

A group of Vietnamese and Japanese architects has used traditional Vietnamese ventilation bricks to build a five storey-house in downtown Hanoi, which despite having only one small window, is still airy and full of light.
The house, located on a street in downtown Hanoi, is used as a company showroom.
The house covers an area of 72 square meters. Resembling a box, it does not have any windows facing the busy street but a little one looking out onto a small alley..
But ventilation bricks offer beauty, light and a refreshing breeze.
The bricks were commonly used in Vietnam before the age of air conditioning. They are perfect for buildings in the tropics as they help to keep things cool and ventilate the house.
The building is made of 5,600 bricks, costing around VND40 million ($1,790).
The green tree next door blends in perfectly with the red bricks.
At the center of the house is a staircase.
A layer of glass behind the ventilation bricks, which can be opened or closed, helps to keep out the noise, dust and rain.
The fifth floor gets more light thanks to glass panels on the roof.
Ornamental plants grace the top of the house.
At night, light from the house makes it look like a traditional lantern illuminating a busy street.
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki
