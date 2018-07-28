Vietnam watches longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century

A partial lunar eclipse at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday seen from the southern province of Tra Vinh, when only a portion of the noon enters Earth's umbra. Moongazers from around the country stayed up all night to see the total lunar eclipse, the longest of the 21st century. However, only some central provinces like Binh Dinh and southern provinces like Tra Vinh and Binh Duong could watch the entire phenomenon. Rain played spoilsport in other areas. Photo by Nhat Vinh

The moon turns red as the event gets underway. Photo by Nhat Vinh

A blood moon reached its bloodiest at 3:21 a.m. as the moon got closest to the center of the shadow. Photo by Nhat Minh

Several astronomy enthusiasts in Binh Dinh Province were able to observe the event in full. Photo by Thanh Huy

In some northern provinces including Dien Bien, images of the lunar eclipse were not as striking as expected due to rainy and cloudy weather. Photo by Thanh Huy

An astronomy club in the central city of Da Nang rushed to a site in the neighboring Quang Nam Province to watch the blood moon. However, it suddenly rained at 1:30 a.m., and dark clouds covered the lunar eclipse, obstructing many observers. Photo by Tan Phuong

A group of 20 members of the club set up a telescope for the not-to-be-missed event of the year. The eclipse lasted five hours, from 0:14 a.m. to 6:28 a.m., with the total eclipse extending from 2:30 a.m. to 4:13 a.m. in Vietnam. Photo by Tan Phuong

This was the second lunar total eclipse of the year. The first happened on January 31, when the Earth witnessed the first blue moon total lunar eclipse in over a century.

Those who missed the opportunity on Saturday will have to wait until May 2021 to see another lunar eclipse.