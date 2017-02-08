Vietnam to celebrate Women’s Day with biggest-ever rose festival

Hanoi will host Vietnam’s biggest ever rose festival next month with a colorful showcase of more than 300 types from across the world.

The Bulgarian embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association will organize the festival at Thong Nhat Park from March 3, the Bulgarian Independence Day, to the International Women’s Day March 8.

Visitors will be treated with marvelous displays of rosy arches, walls and gardens, street parades and music performances. The event will also introduce the Bulgarian cuisine to locals.

Tickets will cost up to VND150,000 ($6.62).

Hanoi welcomed more than four million foreign visitors in 2016, up 23 percent from the previous year. The city aims to draw 4.3 million visitors this year.

This will certainly be one of the most anticipated flower festivals in Vietnam.

The resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands recently had to cancel its first cherry blossom festival as the trees did not flower as expected.

