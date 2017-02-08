Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

Visitors to Ho Chi Minh City this year will have a chance to see the city glowing in the night during a light festival.

The city government at a meeting Monday approved the culture department’s plan for the festival, during which famous buildings and streets will be lit up with colorful installations and light shows.

A specific timeframe has not been announced. Icons such as Ben Thanh Market, the Opera House and the city’s town hall are expected to make the final list of venues.

The upcoming festival is expected to become another reason to visit Ho Chi Minh City, one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam with 5.2 million foreign arrivals in 2016, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

The city puts on colorful street lights every New Year and it has decided to keep the lights on every weekend.

It hopes to receive six million visitors this year.

Among various plans to bring in more tourists, the city has announced its intention to create a floating market, similar to the famous markets of the Mekong Delta, and launch weekend fireworks shows.

Light festivals have been a staple of many tourist cities across the world like Lyon and Sydney.

Hoi An in central Vietnam also lit up its ancient houses during its first-ever light festival, Shades of Hoi An, early this year. Watch the official video from Quang Nam Province.

