VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

By VnExpress   February 8, 2017 | 12:01 am GMT+7

Colorful light shows would cast a new look over iconic buildings and streets.

Visitors to Ho Chi Minh City this year will have a chance to see the city glowing in the night during a light festival.

The city government at a meeting Monday approved the culture department’s plan for the festival, during which famous buildings and streets will be lit up with colorful installations and light shows.

A specific timeframe has not been announced. Icons such as Ben Thanh Market, the Opera House and the city’s town hall are expected to make the final list of venues.

The upcoming festival is expected to become another reason to visit Ho Chi Minh City, one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam with 5.2 million foreign arrivals in 2016, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

The city puts on colorful street lights every New Year and it has decided to keep the lights on every weekend.

It hopes to receive six million visitors this year.

Among various plans to bring in more tourists, the city has announced its intention to create a floating market, similar to the famous markets of the Mekong Delta, and launch weekend fireworks shows.

Light festivals have been a staple of many tourist cities across the world like Lyon and Sydney.

Hoi An in central Vietnam also lit up its ancient houses during its first-ever light festival, Shades of Hoi An, early this year. Watch the official video from Quang Nam Province.

Related news:

Confused in Saigon: The 'themes' behind street light shows

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Tags: Vietnam tourism destination light show
 
Read more
Vietnam praised for less gory version of centuries-old pig slaughter fest

Vietnam praised for less gory version of centuries-old pig slaughter fest

Vietnam to celebrate Women’s Day with biggest-ever rose festival

Vietnam to celebrate Women’s Day with biggest-ever rose festival

Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands

Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands

Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

Bigger and brighter: Da Nang prepares for annual fireworks festival

Bigger and brighter: Da Nang prepares for annual fireworks festival

Foreign artists build castles in the sand in southeastern Vietnam

Foreign artists build castles in the sand in southeastern Vietnam

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

 
go to top