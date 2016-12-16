VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

By VnExpress   December 16, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan
The main strategy for increasing the value of its tourism industry lies in convincing visitors to stay in the city longer. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The main strategy to boost tourism lies in convincing more visitors to stay for longer as the industry is looking to diversify services.

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to diversify its tourism services to attract both local and long-haul travelers, a senior city official has said.

The main strategy to boost the tourism industry lies in convincing more visitors to stay for longer, Tran Vinh Tuyen, vice chairman of the city's People's Committee, said at a meeting Friday. He added that the city is working on a wide range of new tourism services and products.

Under the plan, the city is seeking to promote performing arts festivals, sporting events and waterway tourism services, among others, while focusing on high-end leisure travel.

Dinh La Thang, the city's top leaders, said at a meeting earlier this month that he has discussed the idea of asking businesses to sponsor fireworks shows in the city every weekend and on holidays.

Thang said the shows could become a major tourism attraction for the city, like the Da Nang International Fireworks Contest that is held every two years in the central city. But the plan has raised widespread hackles over its possible waste of money.

The city’s leaders recently revealed a plan to engage private investors to develop a floating market offering all kinds of goods to travelers along its tangled inner waterway system.

HCMC may also follow in the footsteps of other major cities by hosting sporting events to attract sports tourists and foreign investment, develop infrastructure and boost the city's international reputation.

“We should be getting down to work now to create new tourism services,” said Tuyen, the vice chairman.

Ho Chi Minh City is expecting to receive 5.2 million foreign tourists this year, a 10 percent increase from last year, according to the municipal tourism department.

The number of local arrivals has also jumped 10 percent to 21.8 million. Tourism remains a key revenue stream for the city and is forecast to generate VND103 trillion ($4.5 billion) this year, up 9 percent year-on-year.

Related news:

Saigon’s plan to draw tourists with weekly fireworks shows raises eyebrows

 Ho Chi Minh City plans floating market to boost tourism

Saigon celebrates unification day with firework show

Tags: tourism performing arts festival sport event agritourism waterway tourism art light festival Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Across Vietnam, from past to present

Across Vietnam, from past to present

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

Top 10 night markets in Vietnam

Top 10 night markets in Vietnam

Eighties Hanoi: Photos tell story of life after death

Eighties Hanoi: Photos tell story of life after death

 
go to top