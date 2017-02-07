VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

By VnExpress   February 7, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival
Da Lat's Prunus cerasoides cherry trees in a file photo. Photo by VnExpress/Huynh Tuan

The trees have not flowered as expected while the festival is only one week away.

Da Lat, a popular resort town in the Central Highlands, has decided to cancel its highly-anticipated cherry blossom festival due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Officials said the town's Prunus cerasoides cherry trees did not flower as expected because this winter has not been cold enough.

Local authorities feared that visitors would be disappointed, so they decided to cancel the event, scheduled to take place next week around the Tuyen Lam Lake, according to media reports.

Tourists who have already booked tours and hotels for the festival should be refunded if they wish to, officials said.

Around this time in previous years tens of thousands of the cherry trees were in full bloom with pinkish white flowers, creating dreamlike scenes across the town, especially along the lakeside drive around the Tuyen Lam.

Related news:

> In final hours of Tet, workers rush to clean up Saigon's flower street

> Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

Tags: Da Lat flower festival cancel
 
Read more
Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

Bigger and brighter: Da Nang prepares for annual fireworks festival

Bigger and brighter: Da Nang prepares for annual fireworks festival

Foreign artists build castles in the sand in southeastern Vietnam

Foreign artists build castles in the sand in southeastern Vietnam

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

 
go to top