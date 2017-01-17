Vietnam's optimism 'a delight' for visitors

Members of a laughter yoga club wearing Santa Claus costumes practice in a park in Hanoi in a file photo taken in 2012. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Ha

Are you tired of all the jadedness and cynicism in the world these days?

Lifestyle magazine Esquire has just named Vietnam one of the best places to visit in 2017, where it says visitors can get to indulge in a culture of optimism.

Vietnam has been emerging as a new global travel destination. But unlike other travel lists which focus on just beautiful beaches and fancy hotels, this time Vietnam is strongly recommended for its state of mind.

"Vietnam is undergoing a period of peace, innovation, creativity and success – and the expressions of optimism are noticeable and a delight to witness," according to Esquire.

Visitors are encouraged to take time and slow down to really appreciate the country’s stunning culture and understand its impressions.

Still highlighting the popular places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hoi An, the magazine specifically recommended visitors to truly enjoy the Vietnamese experience by taking cooking classes and boat rides in the Mekong Delta, visits to hill tribe villages and Vietnamese language classes.

Esquire’s list also includes three other destinations from Asia – India’s Golden Triangle, Japan, and Sanya of China.

The list spans across the world from Africa, America, Europe to New Zealand.

Vietnam is generally known as a happy and friendly nation. The country ranked fifth in the Happy Planet Index results in 2016, only after Costa Rica, Mexico, Columbia and Vanuatu.

Foreign visitors to Vietnam surged 26 percent to the record high of more than 10 million in 2016.

Visitors from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K., as well as from Japan and South Korea can now visit Vietnam for 15 days without a visa.

Hoping to give the tourism industry a bigger push, the Vietnamese government has approved an online visa system for travelers on short holidays or casual business visits.

Tourism authorities are expecting an additional 15 percent increase in international tourists this year.

