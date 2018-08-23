Two prayerful, architectural gems in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

The place is also called “the wooden cathedral”, for it is almost completely made of wood. The architect designed the resident halls in Roman style along with the stilt house structure of the Ba Na people. A tall wooden cross on top of the church adds to its majesty and beauty. The Ba Na are an ethnic group of Vietnam living primarily in the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum, as well as the coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.