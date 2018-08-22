Vietnam trip among the easiest on the pocket

Da Lat is a top holiday heaven thanks to its natural beauty and cool weather all year round. Photo by VnExpress

Indian newspaper News Nation has picked Vietnam among the top five most affordable places to visit.

It highlights Da Lat city in the Central Highlands for its natural beauty and cool weather all year round.

It notes that the Hang Nga Guesthouse, dubbed “the Crazy House” is highly recommended, with U.K. travel magazine Lonely Planet recognizing it as being among the 120 most breathtaking human constructions on earth.

Once forgotten, it has now emerged as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Vietnam’s city of love, where visitors pay VND50,000 ($2.2) for an entrance ticket.

News Nation also tells its readers that Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, has done well to retain some of the French cuisine from the colonial days. You can find “some great patisseries producing croissants,” the site says.

It also recommends people trying a pint of Vietnam’s most popular brew, bia hoi, which can be found every corner around Hanoi. And it’s also cheap: VND5,000 (22 cents) a pint.

Foreign tourists enjoy beer and food at the intersection of Hanoi's Ta Hien and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets during the World Cup 2018 season. Photo by VnExpress

Other budget destinations that it recommends include Cambodia, Greece, Ireland and Bolivia.

It’s not the first time Vietnam has got rave reviews from global travel magazines as a low-cost travel destination.

The U.S. magazine Forbes last year ranked Vietnam as one of cheapest places to visit in 2017. The Expat Insider 2017 survey found Vietnam was the cheapest place to live for expats.