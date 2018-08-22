VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam trip among the easiest on the pocket

By Nguyen Quy   August 22, 2018 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam trip among the easiest on the pocket
Da Lat is a top holiday heaven thanks to its natural beauty and cool weather all year round. Photo by VnExpress

A leading Indian news site has introduced Vietnam as a “super cheap” travel destination for budget-conscious globetrotters.

Indian newspaper News Nation has picked Vietnam among the top five most affordable places to visit.

It highlights Da Lat city in the Central Highlands for its natural beauty and cool weather all year round. 

It notes that the Hang Nga Guesthouse, dubbed “the Crazy House” is highly recommended, with U.K. travel magazine Lonely Planet recognizing it as being among the 120 most breathtaking human constructions on earth.

Once forgotten, it has now emerged as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Vietnam’s city of love, where visitors pay VND50,000 ($2.2) for an entrance ticket.

Da Lat, City of Flowers
 
 

Vietnam trip among the easiest on the pocket

News Nation also tells its readers that Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, has done well to retain some of the French cuisine from the colonial days. You can find “some great patisseries producing croissants,” the site says.

It also recommends people trying a pint of Vietnam’s most popular brew, bia hoi, which can be found every corner around Hanoi. And it’s also cheap: VND5,000 (22 cents) a pint.

Foreign tourists enjoy beer and food at the intersection of Ta Hien and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets during the World Cup 2018 season. Photo by VnExpress

Foreign tourists enjoy beer and food at the intersection of Hanoi's Ta Hien and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets during the World Cup 2018 season. Photo by VnExpress

Other budget destinations that it recommends include Cambodia, Greece, Ireland and Bolivia.

It’s not the first time Vietnam has got rave reviews from global travel magazines as a low-cost travel destination.  

The U.S. magazine Forbes last year ranked Vietnam as one of cheapest places to visit in 2017. The Expat Insider 2017 survey found Vietnam was the cheapest place to live for expats.

What can you buy for two dimes in Hanoi?
 
 

Vietnam trip among the easiest on the pocket

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cheap destination travel Da Lat Hanoi where to visit in Vietnam cheap price
 
Read more
Discover a hidden bay in Vietnam before the hordes arrive

Discover a hidden bay in Vietnam before the hordes arrive

Giving ‘off the beaten track’ a whole new meaning

Giving ‘off the beaten track’ a whole new meaning

One-day tour to Ninh Binh, aka Ha Long Bay on land

One-day tour to Ninh Binh, aka Ha Long Bay on land

8 ways to make your Da Lat holiday one to remember

8 ways to make your Da Lat holiday one to remember

A soothing three-day holiday on Cat Ba Island

A soothing three-day holiday on Cat Ba Island

Vietnam among 10 most interesting destinations, top globetrotter says

Vietnam among 10 most interesting destinations, top globetrotter says

Come September, and Vietnam’s THE place to go to

Come September, and Vietnam’s THE place to go to

 
go to top